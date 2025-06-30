Nicholas Hoult Reflects on Auditioning for Superman with David Corenswet

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nicholas Hoult recently shared his experience auditioning for the role of Superman, a part that eventually went to David Corenswet. The two actors appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on June 25 to discuss their auditions for the highly anticipated film.

During the show, Hoult admitted, “This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman,” revealing that both actors auditioned on the same day. The Hollywood Reporter had previously reported that Hoult was among the finalists for the iconic role.

Hoult recalled an amusing moment when he walked around a corner at the studio lot after performing a scene. He described it as a moment filled with shadows, except for one ray of sunlight where he found Corenswet. “David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine… like Superman does, getting his power,” Hoult said.

He continued, “I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, ‘Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.’ And then he started speaking. I shook his hand, and I was like, ‘His hands are a bit bigger than me.’

In that moment, while they were shaking hands, Hoult realized he would be fine with Corenswet playing Superman. “I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, ‘You’re perfect for it,'” he said.

Corenswet expressed his admiration for Hoult, stating, “I’ve admired Nick as an actor for a long time. It was wonderful to meet him, both dressed as Clark Kent… a bit weird, hanging from wires and reading this scene.”

He also noted, “The day that I found out that he had agreed to play Lex Luthor, I thought, ‘This may be the best thing that happens to this film because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain.'”

The new “Superman” film, which also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.