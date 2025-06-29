Nicholas Hoult Reflects on Auditioning for Superman with David Corenswet

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor in the upcoming film Superman, revealed he initially auditioned for the title role of the Man of Steel. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he discussed the audition memories with co-star David Corenswet, who ultimately won the part.

During the show on June 26, Hoult shared his feelings from that day. ‘This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman,’ he said. He recalled how he and Corenswet auditioned on the same day, crossing paths at the studio.

Hoult described a moment where he spotted Corenswet sitting in a ray of sunshine, saying, ‘David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, like charging up from the sun, like Superman does.’ He emphasized the striking contrast between the shadows and the light around Corenswet.

As they introduced themselves, Hoult noticed Corenswet’s impressive stature. ‘I was like, ‘Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.’ He continued, ‘His hands are a bit bigger than me…and his voice is a little bit deeper too,’ adding that he felt Corenswet was perfect for the Superman role.

Corenswet echoed Hoult’s sentiments, expressing his admiration for Hoult’s acting skills. ‘I’ve admired Nick as an actor for a long time,’ he said. Both actors found it a unique experience meeting while dressed as Clark Kent during their auditions.

Corenswet also remarked on the importance of a strong villain, noting, ‘The day that I found out that he had agreed to play Lex Luthor, I thought, ‘This may be the best thing that happens to this film, because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain.’

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, further adding to the excitement around the movie’s release.