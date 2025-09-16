Nick Cannon Reflects on His Journey as a Father of 12

New York City, NY — Nick Cannon, the creator of ‘Wild 'N Out‘ and host of ‘The Masked Singer,’ recently opened up about his unconventional journey as a father to 12 children with six different women. In an interview on the morning radio show, The Breakfast Club, Cannon discussed how his experiences shaped his approach to fatherhood.

At 44 years old, Cannon explained that his choices were influenced by personal trauma, stating, “It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money [and] because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move.” He emphasized that life unfolded without a specific plan, saying, “I’m just going to live life and have fun, and whatever happens, happens.”

Cannon reflected on his past and suggested that with age comes insight. “Being almost 45 now, I can see that if I had thought the process through a little bit more and took time to actually do the inner work, things might have been different,” he admitted. However, he noted that each of his children were born out of love, adding, “Every child that I had was made out of love and there were strong relationships.”

He also discussed the impact of his divorce from singer Mariah Carey, revealing, “If I would have done the work and healing after getting divorced, I probably would have taken my time in other scenarios instead of leaving trauma every step of the way.” Cannon shares his twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, alongside various children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott. He also mournfully acknowledged his son Zen, who passed away at five months old from brain cancer in December 2021.

As for the future of his family, Cannon expressed that he’s currently pressing pause on having more children. “I really don’t know. I’m having so much fun in this space right now… I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” he stated. However, he remains open to the possibility of expanding his family down the road, indicating, “I’m not against it.”

While discussing personal growth, Cannon remarked about his role as a father to five daughters, highlighting his hope to inspire them positively. “I can’t live the same life I’ve always lived and hope my daughters learn from my mistakes.” His candid reflections on fatherhood reveal a journey marked by self-awareness and a desire for personal growth.