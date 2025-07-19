Entertainment
Nick Cannon Reflects on Late Mentor’s Advice About Fatherhood
LOS ANGELES, CA – Nick Cannon opened up about fatherhood and advice from his late friend and mentor, Richard Jones, in a recent cover story for Vulture published on July 15. Cannon, known for his numerous children, shared how Jones foreshadowed his large family.
The actor and comedian, who shares twin children Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, reminisced about his first encounters with Jones in 2007 on the set of ‘Star Camp.’ At the time, Cannon had only two kids. Jones told him, ‘Yeah, that’s light work. You going to get tired of that soon.’ Cannon was surprised by the remark, recalling that he felt satisfied with his then-small family.
Jones, a 28-time Grammy winner who passed away at the age of 91, left an impact on Cannon’s outlook on parenting. ‘I know your kind. You’re cut from the same cloth as me,’ Cannon quoted Jones as saying. This counsel influenced Cannon to embrace his growing family, which now includes 12 children with six different mothers.
Reflecting on parenting choices, Cannon mentioned, ‘People ask, “Why you got 12 jobs?” Because I’ve got 12 kids!’ He accentuated the importance of providing for his children’s futures, similar to how Jones established inheritances for each of his own children. ‘He did it right,’ Cannon noted.
Despite his expanding family, Cannon clarified that he isn’t actively pursuing more children. However, he declared, ‘I never say “never.”’ In discussing his parenting style, Cannon acknowledged the skepticism he faces but affirmed, ‘Whatever my children want to do, I can help cultivate and amplify.’
He continued, explaining his dedication to being present for all his kids, stating, ‘It’s maybe not the traditional or conventional way of parenting… I’m doing my best, and where I fall short, hopefully the things that I do have that bring me an advantage, I can lend to them.’
