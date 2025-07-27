Nick Cassidy Triumphs in London E-Prix Ahead of Season Finale

LONDON: Nick Cassidy claimed victory in the London E-Prix on Saturday, winning Round 15 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The New Zealander drove for Jaguar TCS Racing, marking the team’s third consecutive win before the season finale.

Starting from fifth on the grid, Cassidy executed a brilliant race strategy, utilizing his Attack Mode effectively. He surged into the lead on Lap 27 after passing Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries. Cassidy held off de Vries’s attempts to regain control and finished first, securing a significant win for Jaguar.

This victory was particularly meaningful for Jaguar Team Principal James Barclay, who is stepping down after leading the team’s resurgence in motorsport. “To win in London, on James’s final weekend, and in my last drive for Jaguar—it means everything,” Cassidy said.

Rounding out the podium were Pascal Wehrlein from TAG Heuer Porsche in third place, who also recorded the fastest lap of the race. Season 8 champion Stoffel Vandoorne finished fourth for Maserati MSG Racing, while Jake Dennis took fifth place.

With this result, Cassidy climbed to third in the Drivers’ Championship standings, behind the newly crowned champion Oliver Rowland and Wehrlein. Porsche leads the Teams’ Championship by 39 points over Nissan, with only 47 points left to contend for.

Reflecting on the race, de Vries expressed pride in his team’s performance. “We certainly are happy to be back and give the team a result they definitely deserve,” he said. Meanwhile, Wehrlein acknowledged the importance of his points as they seek to win both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships.

The season’s conclusion is set for Sunday with the final race, Round 16 of the double-header in London.