Sports
Nick Cassidy Triumphs in London E-Prix Ahead of Season Finale
LONDON: Nick Cassidy claimed victory in the London E-Prix on Saturday, winning Round 15 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The New Zealander drove for Jaguar TCS Racing, marking the team’s third consecutive win before the season finale.
Starting from fifth on the grid, Cassidy executed a brilliant race strategy, utilizing his Attack Mode effectively. He surged into the lead on Lap 27 after passing Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries. Cassidy held off de Vries’s attempts to regain control and finished first, securing a significant win for Jaguar.
This victory was particularly meaningful for Jaguar Team Principal James Barclay, who is stepping down after leading the team’s resurgence in motorsport. “To win in London, on James’s final weekend, and in my last drive for Jaguar—it means everything,” Cassidy said.
Rounding out the podium were Pascal Wehrlein from TAG Heuer Porsche in third place, who also recorded the fastest lap of the race. Season 8 champion Stoffel Vandoorne finished fourth for Maserati MSG Racing, while Jake Dennis took fifth place.
With this result, Cassidy climbed to third in the Drivers’ Championship standings, behind the newly crowned champion Oliver Rowland and Wehrlein. Porsche leads the Teams’ Championship by 39 points over Nissan, with only 47 points left to contend for.
Reflecting on the race, de Vries expressed pride in his team’s performance. “We certainly are happy to be back and give the team a result they definitely deserve,” he said. Meanwhile, Wehrlein acknowledged the importance of his points as they seek to win both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships.
The season’s conclusion is set for Sunday with the final race, Round 16 of the double-header in London.
Recent Posts
- Prince William and Princess Charlotte Cheer for Lionesses in Euro Final
- National Bank Open Returns with Sportsnet’s Exclusive Coverage in July
- Celtic to Face Falkirk in Premier Sports Cup Last 16 Draw
- Nigeria Stages Dramatic Comeback to Secure 10th WAFCON Title
- Cold Front Triggers Tropical Downpours Across Gulf Coast
- Yankees Face Phillies in Crucial Series Showdown at Yankee Stadium
- Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi
- Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
- Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns
- Alex Eala Faces Tough Draw at National Bank Open Ahead of US Open
- Severe Storms and Heat Expected This Weekend in Maryland
- Salma Paralluelo’s Journey from Athletics to Soccer Stardom
- Phillies Seek Series Sweep Against Struggling Yankees on Sunday