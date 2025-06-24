Sports
Nick Collison Earns NBA Championship After Long Career with Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Former player Nick Collison is now an NBA champion after his team clinched the title in a thrilling seven-game series. Collison, who played for the Thunder for 10 years, continues to contribute to the franchise as a special assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Collison stepped into his current role in August 2021, focusing on both short-term and long-term projects in Thunder basketball operations. Before becoming a special assistant, he represented the team in basketball operations for two seasons.
He remains significant in Thunder history, being the first and only player to have his jersey retired by the franchise. Collison’s commitment to the Thunder began when he was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics with the 12th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He played his entire career with the team, totaling 15 seasons.
During his time, he appeared in 910 regular season games, averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game. Upon retirement in May 2018, Collison ranked fourth in Thunder history for assists (638) and blocks (258), fifth for rebounds (2,561), and sixth for steals (296) and points (2,846).
Before joining the NBA, Collison was a standout player at the University of Kansas. In the 2002-03 season, he earned the Big 12 Player of the Year title and was named a First Team All-American, leading the Jayhawks to the Final Four, where they finished as national runners-up. He concluded his college career as the Big 12’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
His impressive college achievements led to the retirement of his No. 4 jersey just six months after he graduated, on Nov. 25, 2003. Now, as a new NBA champion, Collison’s legacy continues to grow, solidifying his place as one of the most beloved players in both Thunder and Kansas basketball history.
Recent Posts
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church
- Celtics Face Tough Payroll Decisions After Thunder Championship Win
- Jrue Holiday Traded to Trail Blazers in Major Celtics Move