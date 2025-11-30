Nick Foles Offers Advice to Eagles’ Offensive Coordinator Patullo

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense is struggling this season, ranking in the bottom half of the league with 22.5 points and 304.8 yards per game. Former Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles recently spoke out, suggesting that offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo should not be fired but instead make adjustments to improve the team’s performance.

On a recent podcast, Foles recommended that Patullo return to the coaching box during games. He believes this change could enhance Patullo’s ability to read the field and assess defensive alignments. “I don’t think Kevin needs to be fired,” Foles stated. “I think the answer right now is little micro-changes to make guys more comfortable.”

Foles emphasized that being on the sideline might cloud Patullo’s vision due to the surrounding emotions. “You can see it on the tablet afterwards and sort of make predictions. But when you’re up in the box, you can see it as the drive is going on,” Foles explained, referencing how being in the box can provide a clearer perspective.

In addition to the location change, Foles shared insights from his time with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He revealed that Reid often prepared for games by visualizing plays and had specific cards for every quarter. “Sometimes you have to take the emotion out of the game… and just pull out an index card from your prep,” Foles said.

The Eagles’ offense currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per game, averaging 303.6. In their recent loss, the team converted only 4 of 12 third-down attempts and rushed for just 87 yards, highlighting their offensive struggles. The Eagles will look to address these issues before their next game on December 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chris Franklin, an NFL reporter for NJ Advance Media, covers the Eagles and the latest developments surrounding the team.