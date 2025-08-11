Entertainment
Nick Jonas Reveals His Favorite Indian Takeout Order
Los Angeles, CA – Singer Nick Jonas, often affectionately called the ‘National Jiju’, recently shared his favorite Indian food delivery order with fans. The artist, who has expressed a strong affinity for Indian culture, revealed his go-to dishes from Dishoom, a popular Indian restaurant.
In an interview with ‘Speaking with the Heart’, Jonas discussed his preference for staying in after a busy day. “My job sort of requires that all the time. So when I can just sit on my couch and have my Dishoom, I’m happy,” he said, reflecting on his hectic schedule filled with rehearsals and performances.
When asked about his favorite dishes, Jonas listed a hearty meal that typically includes butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, naan, and chicken biryani. “We have a big order, and we always overorder,” he mentioned, emphasizing the importance of having pickles, a side item he says his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, highly recommends.
In a previous interview with ‘Today Magazine’, Jonas expressed his love for paneer, labeling it his top choice among Indian dishes. “Paneer, it’s the best,” he proclaimed, before admitting his fondness for samosas, saying, “I do… but am more of a paneer guy.”
As Nick continues to embrace and promote Indian cuisine, fans are looking forward to more insights into his culinary preferences and experiences.
Recent Posts
- Nathan Eovaldi’s Remarkable Season Leads Rangers’ Playoff Push
- Liv Morgan Upset After Tag Title Loss at SummerSlam
- New Cooking Feature Added to Grow a Garden
- Anna Kendrick and Mel C Share Their Fitness Secrets
- Joao Fonseca Favored Over Terence Atmane at Western & Southern Open
- Dominik Mysterio Responds to CM Punk’s Criticism in Bold Interview
- Unexpected Moai Statue Discovered Underwater on Easter Island
- Oklahoma’s John Mateer Impresses Early in Fall Camp
- Red Sox Eyeing Kyle Schwarber as Offseason Free Agent Target
- San Francisco Giants Face Crucial Series Amid Struggles
- Primetime Special for ‘Downton Abbey’ Final Film Slated for September
- Gladiator II Streams Worldwide, Tops Charts After Release
- Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss
- Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure
- Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide