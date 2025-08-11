Nick Jonas Reveals His Favorite Indian Takeout Order

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Nick Jonas, often affectionately called the ‘National Jiju’, recently shared his favorite Indian food delivery order with fans. The artist, who has expressed a strong affinity for Indian culture, revealed his go-to dishes from Dishoom, a popular Indian restaurant.

In an interview with ‘Speaking with the Heart’, Jonas discussed his preference for staying in after a busy day. “My job sort of requires that all the time. So when I can just sit on my couch and have my Dishoom, I’m happy,” he said, reflecting on his hectic schedule filled with rehearsals and performances.

When asked about his favorite dishes, Jonas listed a hearty meal that typically includes butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, naan, and chicken biryani. “We have a big order, and we always overorder,” he mentioned, emphasizing the importance of having pickles, a side item he says his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, highly recommends.

In a previous interview with ‘Today Magazine’, Jonas expressed his love for paneer, labeling it his top choice among Indian dishes. “Paneer, it’s the best,” he proclaimed, before admitting his fondness for samosas, saying, “I do… but am more of a paneer guy.”

As Nick continues to embrace and promote Indian cuisine, fans are looking forward to more insights into his culinary preferences and experiences.