Nick Jonas Reveals Quirky Bedtime Habit in Interview

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nick Jonas revealed an unusual habit related to his sleeping arrangements with wife Priyanka Chopra during a recent street interview.

In a rapid-fire session, Jonas was asked to describe his “beige flag,” a playful term for mildly eccentric behaviors. He admitted, “I think beds are for sleeping only. Like, I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it.”

When asked if he had a TV in their bedroom, Jonas confirmed he did, but prefers to sit in a chair next to the bed while Chopra enjoys the screen. “My wife watches it, I would put a seat up next to her and watch it that way,” he explained.

The clip, posted on social media platform X, sparked mixed reactions. One user wrote, “He said he doesn’t like to sit in bed, so when Priyanka watches TV, he pulls up an actual chair… I think that just gave me the ick. WTF.”

In contrast, some fans found the behavior charming. “This is such a Nick Jonas thing to do,” one supporter commented. “Let the man have his quirks.”

Others speculated on their dynamic, questioning if Chopra finds the behavior strange or simply tolerates it. The couple has been together since 2016, starting their romance online before marrying in a grand two-part ceremony in India on December 1 and 2, 2018. They wed both in a Christian service officiated by Jonas’s father and in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

The pair has faced scrutiny over their 10-year age difference, with Chopra being older, prompting some to question the sincerity of their relationship. Critics have accused the couple of leveraging their respective fame for mutual gain, as Jonas transitioned from a teen idol to adult performer, while Chopra aimed for broader recognition in Hollywood.

Despite public speculation, the couple has maintained a low-profile relationship, welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate in 2022. Jonas continues to perform with his brothers, recently kicking off the JONAS20 anniversary tour, where he celebrated their past with fans.

As Jonas shared memories of their rise to fame during these concerts, he emphasized the importance of family, a theme that resonates deeply with him both on and off the stage.