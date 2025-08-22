Nick Jonas Reveals Unusual Bedroom Rules on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, California — Nick Jonas shared his intriguing take on bedroom etiquette during a recent TikTok appearance. In a clip from August 19, the 32-year-old musician revealed he believes beds should only be used for sleeping.

When asked about his ‘beige flag,’ a term for quirky traits, Jonas responded with, ‘I think beds are for sleeping only. I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book on the bed or watch TV… I can’t do it.’

Jonas explained that he dislikes his bed getting too warm, saying, ‘I run hot.’ His response left some fans baffled, with one viewer commenting on social media, ‘Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching TV together is crazyyyyyy to me lmao.’

Despite his strict rule about the bed, Jonas mentioned that he adapts when his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, is watching TV in bed. ‘I’ll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed,’ he admitted.

Chopra, who is 43, has openly discussed her marriage to Jonas, saying in a March 2025 interview that she wouldn’t have wed him if he didn’t respect her. ‘Respect is different from love and affection,’ she explained.

The couple, married since December 2018, welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022. Their family dynamic often draws attention, especially when Jonas’s unique habits come to light.

Amid fan reactions, some expressed that they find his rule about the bed quite extreme. ‘To be honest, the chair thing would be a motive of discussions in the relationship,’ one fan noted, emphasizing the importance of cuddling.

While the couple navigates their personal preferences, Jonas’s comments continue to spark conversation about intimacy in relationships.