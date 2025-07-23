Nick Nolte, 84, Spotted at Dinner with Sean Penn and Josh Brolin

Malibu, California – Actor Nick Nolte, 84, made a rare public appearance on July 16 during a dinner outing with friends Sean Penn and Josh Brolin at Nobu Malibu.

Nolte, known for his role in The Prince of Tides, showcased his longer gray hair and a scruffy white beard. He wore a mint green button-down shirt with several buttons undone, complemented by black slacks and sneakers. Penn, 64, opted for an army green jacket over a navy blue t-shirt paired with cargo pants, while Brolin, 57, wore a beige t-shirt and blue jeans.

The trio has a history, having worked together in Gangster Squad in 2013. Nolte and Penn also starred in U Turn (1997) and The Thin Red Line (1998). Additionally, Penn and Brolin appeared together in Nightwatch (1997), indicating their decades-long friendship.

While Nolte is not frequently seen in public, he remains active in his acting career. He will soon appear in the action film Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry. Despite his ongoing career, Nolte has expressed that he is choosier with the roles he takes at this stage of his life.

In a 2022 interview, Nolte reflected on his project choices, stating, “My connection is to the story itself. The stories in Hollywood are just so few that I don’t know of them anymore.” He has also spoken about his complex relationship with fame and credited his upbringing in Iowa for offering him valuable perspective.

Nolte remarked, “Iowa gave me a sense of paradise, a sense of rightness. It was not only my parents’ right and wrong, it wasn’t necessarily religious, but it was a whole community.”

As he reminisced about Iowa, he noted, “It’s people of this independence that are still part of humanity, and it’s the whole place operating as one that’s unique.”