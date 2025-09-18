Nick Pivetta Determined to Keep Pitching as Postseason Nears

San Diego, California – Right-hander Nick Pivetta is eager to remain on the mound as he enjoys the best season of his career. With the postseason approaching, Pivetta has no intention of taking time off, even if it means a brief rest for teammate JP Sears.

In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Pivetta shared his thoughts on possibly resting for one start. “It’s good; it’s fine,” he said. “Obviously, when organizations think about players that way, it’s great and I’m grateful for the break. But when I’m in my mode — I’m just feeling so good right now — I just want to keep going. I’ll get my break in the offseason. It’s (bleeping) go time. Especially for the city, it’s big.”

Pivetta’s performance this season backs up his strong feelings. He has made 29 starts, holding a record of 13-5 with an impressive 2.73 ERA and 180 strikeouts. To set personal career highs, he needs just 8 2/3 more innings and nine additional strikeouts, which would surpass his previous high of 188.

The Padres are in a strong position for the postseason, currently four games ahead for the final wild-card spot with only 11 games left. However, they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by just two games in the National League West, which adds to the urgency of Pivetta’s desire to pitch.

Pivetta is set to take the mound tonight against the New York Mets, with at least two more starts planned before the regular season concludes. If all goes well, he could aid the Padres’ chase for the division title while also enhancing his career statistics.