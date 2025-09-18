Sports
Nick Pivetta Determined to Keep Pitching as Postseason Nears
San Diego, California – Right-hander Nick Pivetta is eager to remain on the mound as he enjoys the best season of his career. With the postseason approaching, Pivetta has no intention of taking time off, even if it means a brief rest for teammate JP Sears.
In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Pivetta shared his thoughts on possibly resting for one start. “It’s good; it’s fine,” he said. “Obviously, when organizations think about players that way, it’s great and I’m grateful for the break. But when I’m in my mode — I’m just feeling so good right now — I just want to keep going. I’ll get my break in the offseason. It’s (bleeping) go time. Especially for the city, it’s big.”
Pivetta’s performance this season backs up his strong feelings. He has made 29 starts, holding a record of 13-5 with an impressive 2.73 ERA and 180 strikeouts. To set personal career highs, he needs just 8 2/3 more innings and nine additional strikeouts, which would surpass his previous high of 188.
The Padres are in a strong position for the postseason, currently four games ahead for the final wild-card spot with only 11 games left. However, they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by just two games in the National League West, which adds to the urgency of Pivetta’s desire to pitch.
Pivetta is set to take the mound tonight against the New York Mets, with at least two more starts planned before the regular season concludes. If all goes well, he could aid the Padres’ chase for the division title while also enhancing his career statistics.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo