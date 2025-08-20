Nick Pivetta Thrives After Choosing Padres Over Red Sox Deal

San Diego, California — Nick Pivetta, a veteran pitcher for the San Diego Padres, has made a significant impact this season after signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the team in the offseason. Pivetta’s choice to join the Padres meant turning down a lucrative one-year offer worth $21 million from the Boston Red Sox.

In a recent interview, Pivetta explained his decision to focus on long-term success rather than a short-term payday. ‘It’s a lot of money,’ he acknowledged. ‘So I think anytime you get offered $21 million to play for one year, it’s life-changing money for the year. But it’s not about the one year. It’s been multiple years.’

Reflecting on his time with the Red Sox in 2024, Pivetta confronted the challenge of declining the qualifying offer of $21.05 million. He expressed that his priorities included not just the present, but also his future. ‘It’s about where I am going to be in five years,’ he said. ‘How I am going to set myself up for success in those years.’

The 32-year-old pitcher has proven his worth on the mound this season. Pivetta has made 24 starts, boasting a remarkable 2.87 ERA and a record of 12-4. He also achieved a career-high WAR of 4.2, along with 144 strikeouts and a 149 ERA+ across 141.1 innings pitched.

With injuries to key players like Yu Darvish and Michael King, along with inconsistent performances from Dylan Cease, Pivetta’s contributions have been essential to the Padres’ success this season. His performance underscores that his decision to join the Padres instead of accepting the short-term offer from Boston was indeed a smart choice. Despite the monetary advantages of the Red Sox offer, Pivetta’s production on the field suggests he has already become worth his new contract.