Nick Sheridan’s Move to Michigan State Sparks Talk Before Rose Bowl

PASADENA, California — Nick Sheridan, currently the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, is set to take over as Michigan State‘s offensive coordinator next season. However, his focus remains on the upcoming College Football Playoff Rose Bowl against No. 1 Indiana on January 1, 2026.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, expressed strong confidence in Sheridan’s commitment despite his upcoming move. “He has just been a total stud,” Grubb said, praising Sheridan’s dedication. Grubb added, “I think his unwavering support… says a lot about his character.” Sheridan coached quarterbacks at Alabama for the past two seasons, first serving as the primary offensive coordinator in 2024.

Quarterback Ty Simpson also commended Sheridan. “He’s very important to me, not only as a coach but as a player and a person,” Simpson said. He emphasized Sheridan’s influence on his development and expressed pride in his mentor’s career advancement.

Alabama’s rushing attack has struggled this season, with senior running back Jam Miller leading with 504 yards despite missing significant playing time due to injuries. In their recent playoff match, Alabama managed only 63 rushing yards against the Oklahoma Sooners, underlining the need for improvement heading into the Rose Bowl.

Grubb acknowledged that to extend their season, the Tide must perform better early in games. “We gotta stop doing this first-quarter shenanigans… The scheme’s there,” he said. Miller added that preparation will be critical against a disciplined Indiana team known for their strong defense.

As Alabama gears up for Indiana, Sheridan’s future role looms large. He is putting together his coaching staff at Michigan State while still focused on Alabama’s playoff run. Grubb referred to Sheridan as a dear friend and an exceptional coach who is ready for his next challenge.

The Rose Bowl, featuring Alabama and Indiana, will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and is expected to be a pivotal moment for both teams, especially with Sheridan moving to a new chapter in his career.