NEWCASTLE, England — Nick Woltemade, 23, is poised to make his Premier League debut with Newcastle United against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow at 4 PM. The striker is expected to feature in the starting lineup despite his brief acclimation period in England.

Didi Hamann, a former Newcastle player and vice-world champion in 2002, expressed keen interest in Woltemade’s debut. “Woltemade will play in one of the best stadiums in England. The atmosphere is extraordinary. You can see and hear what football means to the people in Newcastle. When he steps onto the St. James’ Park pitch for the first time, it will leave an impression on him,” Hamann told BILD.

However, Newcastle has had a rocky start to the season, sitting at 17th place with only two points after three matches. Woltemade, who transferred from Stuttgart for an impressive fee of 85 million euros plus 5 million in bonuses, is expected to invigorate the struggling offense.

Regarding the hefty price tag, Hamann commented, “Woltemade needs to handle the pressure; he can’t change the expectations that come with his fee. If he had cost 40 million euros, people might be happy if he scored six or seven goals. Now, at 90 million euros, the expectation is 12 to 14 goals. It could be challenging for him, as fans might demand too much. He’s young and has never played in the Champions League, and everything is new for him.”

Despite the pressure, Hamann believes Woltemade’s move to England is a positive one. He noted that Newcastle is a better choice for Woltemade than Bayern Munich, who showed interest in the player over the summer. “It’s good for him to step out of his comfort zone in Germany. At 23, it’s the right time to take this leap. By 27, it may be too late. I completely support his decision,” Hamann said.

Hamann predicts a successful season for Woltemade, stating, “If he scores ten goals, everyone will be satisfied. He has a very good shot, and I can envision him getting close to ten goals. Hopefully, he starts with one against Wolverhampton on Saturday.”