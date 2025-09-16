Bo Nickal Returns to Action at UFC 322 in Nov

NEW YORK, NY — UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 322 on November 15, following a loss to Reinier de Ridder earlier this year. Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion wrestler, will face Rodolfo Vieira in a much-anticipated matchup featuring two top grapplers.

Vieira, a multi-time grappling champion known for his gold medal at the prestigious ADCC tournament in 2015, seeks to improve his UFC record of 3-1 in his last four fights. He has his eyes set on another victory as he prepares to face Nickal.

Since joining the UFC, Nickal burst onto the scene with an impressive start, securing four consecutive wins in his first fights before ultimately facing a setback with a knockout loss to de Ridder in May.

UFC 322’s main card also features notable matchups, including Roman Kopylov squaring off against Gregory Rodrigues, and Baisangur Susurkaev taking on Eric McConico in a middleweight contest. Susurkaev earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series.

Headlining the event will be a pair of title fights. Jack Della Maddalena defends his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is moving up in weight class. Additionally, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title against Zhang Weili, who is aiming to reclaim gold after losing the strawweight title.

UFC 322 is expected to draw significant attention as fans anticipate an action-packed night of fights.