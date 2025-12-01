Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves

ATLANTA, Ga. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker is enjoying a breakout season with the Atlanta Hawks after signing a four-year, $62 million contract in the offseason. The 27-year-old guard, known for his defensive skills, has transformed his offensive game and is currently averaging 19.3 points per game, which is a career-high.

After moving to Atlanta from Minnesota, Alexander-Walker has recorded impressive statistics, including his highest-ever attempts at three-pointers, with an average of 6.8 per game, and free throw attempts at 4.4 per game.

His ability to stretch defenses has been crucial for teammate Jalen Johnson, who has emerged as the Hawks’ focal point. By providing floor spacing, Alexander-Walker has helped create driving lanes, which Johnson has taken advantage of. Alexander-Walker’s scoring ability allows him to make the most of passes from Johnson.

With Trae Young’s presence in trade rumors, Alexander-Walker’s rise couldn’t be better timed. The Hawks may look to build around Johnson as the primary player moving forward, and having a strong 3-and-D player like Alexander-Walker will be key to optimizing their lineup.

In a recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, Alexander-Walker scored 23 points and made a pivotal defensive play late in the game that helped secure a 113-110 victory for Atlanta. His game-winning layup, along with a crucial steal, showcased his value to the team.

As the Hawks approach the February trade deadline, they may consider acquiring additional playmaking and defensive support to strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference. The upcoming decisions could hinge significantly on the ongoing performance of players like Alexander-Walker.