Nickelodeon Reveals First Look at ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ at Comic-Con

San Diego, CA — Nickelodeon has unveiled the first look at its new animated series, “Avatar: Seven Havens,” during the 20th anniversary celebration of the beloved franchise at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.

The sequel to the iconic shows “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra,” “Seven Havens” follows two Earthbending twins. One twin discovers she is the new Avatar, the person capable of wielding all four elements: air, water, earth, and fire.

Set in a world ravaged by a devastating cataclysm, the series portrays the dangerous challenges faced by the Avatar in this chaotic era. The young Earthbender’s title brings fear rather than hope, as she becomes a target for human and spirit foes alike. Together with her long-lost twin, they must uncover their mysterious origins and prevent the collapse of the Seven Havens, the last remaining strongholds of civilization.

The first look image showcased the young Avatar accompanied by a whimsical pet that resembles a mix between a cat and a lemur. Another character walks beside her in a rocky desert landscape, with a distant city illuminated by mysterious lights.

The anniversary panel also featured original voice actors, including Janet Varney (Korra), Mae Whitman (Katara), and Zach Tyler Eisen (Aang), alongside series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino.

In addition to “Seven Havens,” Nickelodeon is also preparing a feature film titled “The Legend of Aang: The Last Avatar,” scheduled for release on October 9, 2026. The film will star Eric Nam as Aang and Jessica Matten as Katara, among others.

Details about the upcoming series remain limited, including an exact release date, but fans can expect a two-season format consisting of 26 half-hour episodes.