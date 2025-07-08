Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z Over Tidal Payment Dispute

Los Angeles, CA — Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Jay-Z on Thursday, July 3, regarding payment from the Tidal streaming service. This resurfacing comes after fans on social media accused Jay-Z of owing Minaj money and an apology following the sale of Tidal.

Minaj responded to a tweet from a fan claiming, “#jayz owes Nicki Minaj money & a apology.” Another fan added, “#JayZ should of paid Nicki Minaj her cut of the Tidal deal.” Both tweets garnered reactions from Minaj, who replied with laughing-crying emojis.

Jay-Z launched Tidal in 2015 for $56 million, sharing equity stakes with 15 artist partners, including Minaj, J. Cole, and Rihanna. Each artist was reportedly given three percent equity in exchange for their contributions to the platform.

In 2021, Jay-Z sold Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $302 million. Initial estimates indicated that each artist partner should receive about $8.91 million from the sale, but the final payout was adjusted to approximately $9.06 million.

Minaj previously claimed on social media that she did not receive her full share, alleging that she was offered only $1 million to “be silenced” about the payments. She described the situation as a scam.

This latest exchange follows Minaj’s vocal criticisms of Jay-Z, particularly after Lil Wayne was not selected for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Minaj’s animosity appears to stem partially from Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL, which she has suggested may have overshadowed other artists’ contributions.

Despite Minaj’s allegations and social media commentary, Jay-Z has not publicly responded to the ongoing dispute. As the tensions between the two artists continue, fans are eager for any resolution or statement on the matter.