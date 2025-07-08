Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z Over Tidal Payment Dispute
Los Angeles, CA — Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Jay-Z on Thursday, July 3, regarding payment from the Tidal streaming service. This resurfacing comes after fans on social media accused Jay-Z of owing Minaj money and an apology following the sale of Tidal.
Minaj responded to a tweet from a fan claiming, “#jayz owes Nicki Minaj money & a apology.” Another fan added, “#JayZ should of paid Nicki Minaj her cut of the Tidal deal.” Both tweets garnered reactions from Minaj, who replied with laughing-crying emojis.
Jay-Z launched Tidal in 2015 for $56 million, sharing equity stakes with 15 artist partners, including Minaj, J. Cole, and Rihanna. Each artist was reportedly given three percent equity in exchange for their contributions to the platform.
In 2021, Jay-Z sold Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $302 million. Initial estimates indicated that each artist partner should receive about $8.91 million from the sale, but the final payout was adjusted to approximately $9.06 million.
Minaj previously claimed on social media that she did not receive her full share, alleging that she was offered only $1 million to “be silenced” about the payments. She described the situation as a scam.
This latest exchange follows Minaj’s vocal criticisms of Jay-Z, particularly after Lil Wayne was not selected for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Minaj’s animosity appears to stem partially from Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL, which she has suggested may have overshadowed other artists’ contributions.
Despite Minaj’s allegations and social media commentary, Jay-Z has not publicly responded to the ongoing dispute. As the tensions between the two artists continue, fans are eager for any resolution or statement on the matter.
Recent Posts
- Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z Over Tidal Payment Dispute
- Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI in West Virginia
- Thiago Silva Faces Chelsea in World Club Cup Semifinals
- Ryan Alpert Appointed Georgia Tech’s New Athletic Director
- Cole Swider Shines as Lakers Defeat Heat, Spurs and Warriors Impress Youth
- NBA Summer League Features Top NCAA Prospects and Former Stars
- Chelsea Faces Fluminense: João Pedro’s Emotional Reunion
- Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Through Greater Houston Area
- Lucid Air Grand Touring Sets New Electric Vehicle Record at 1,205 Kilometers
- Brooks Houck Found Guilty in Crystal Rogers Murder Case
- All-Star Player Undergoes Eye Surgery, Set for Mavs Training Camp
- Trump Announces 50% Tariff on Copper Imports
- Oneil Cruz Makes Record Throw in Pirates’ Loss to Mariners
- Jennifer Aniston Sparks Romance Rumors with Hypnotist Jim Curtis
- EPA Places 140 Employees on Leave After Climate Policy Dissent
- Judge’s Indictment Prosecution Moves Forward Amid Claims of Immunity
- Wimbledon 2025: Quarterfinal Matches Heat Up on Day Nine
- Real Madrid Negotiates Álvaro Carreras Transfer with Benfica
- Big Brother Season 27 Cast Revealed with Mystery Player
- Bellevue Baptist Church Selects Ben Mandrell as Next Senior Pastor