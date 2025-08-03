Nico Echavarria Faces Pressure in Wyndham Championship Final Round

Augusta, Georgia, USA — Nico Echavarria is no stranger to the pressure of the PGA Tour. Competing in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, the 30-year-old from Colombia has once again found himself in a crucial position as he heads into the final round.

After a strong performance this week, Echavarria stands in second place at 15-under par, trailing leader Cameron Young by five strokes. With only one round left to play, he is projected to move up from 65th to 44th in the FedEx Cup Playoff rankings.

Echavarria, who has two PGA Tour wins to his name, has faced challenges before. Earlier in the year, he experienced a disappointing finish at the Valspar Championship, where he shared the lead going into the final round but ultimately shot a 3-over 74, ending tied for sixteenth.

“I think that feeling of being uncomfortable in those moments is not easy, but the more you’re there, the better it is for you and your mind in the long run,” Echavarria said, reflecting on his past experiences. “I learned a lot. I think it’s fun to be up there in contention on Sunday.”

Managing emotions is essential for Echavarria as he prepares for the final round. “Managing emotions in those pressure situations is huge. My adrenaline kicks up a bit and gets me going,” he shared. He also mentioned how his physical health impacts his game, particularly concerning his diet in competitive settings.

“I just can’t have dairy,” he explained about his dietary restrictions during tournaments. “On any other day, I can have it, but during competition I’ve learned to cut it to a bare minimum.”

As he heads into the final stretch of the Wyndham Championship, Echavarria remains focused on his performance. Whatever it takes to achieve his best, he is willing to put in the effort, even if it means resisting ice cream until after the tournament.