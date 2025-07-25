Sports
Nico Iamaleava Addresses Transfer from Tennessee to UCLA at Media Days
LAS VEGAS — Nico Iamaleava spoke publicly on Thursday about his controversial transfer from the Tennessee Volunteers to the UCLA Bruins during Big Ten Media Days. The quarterback described the decision as “one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make.”n
Iamaleava, who left Tennessee just before the Orange and White Spring Game in April, explained that family was his main motivation for returning to California. “My driving factor to come back home was my family, and I hope every Tennessee fan understands that,” he said. “It was a lot of drama, but I’m excited to be at UCLA.”n
While at Tennessee, reports circulated about Iamaleava seeking increased NIL compensation, which he denied. “I think just the outside world thinks that it was something that it wasn’t,” Iamaleava told ESPN. “Going back home was always in the back of my head. Just being back closer to my family took a toll on getting my family to Tennessee.”n
His decision came after he did not attend spring practices amid ongoing negotiations for a new NIL deal. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel later stated the program was ‘moving on’ from Iamaleava. Iamaleava described the events surrounding his departure as “crazy” and acknowledged the pressure he felt during the situation.n
Touching on his time at Tennessee, Iamaleava reflected positively, saying, “I wish all the Tennessee fans nothing but the best and I really appreciated my time there.” Following his transfer, Iamaleava will compete for the starting quarterback position at UCLA, aiming to prove himself after a strong sophomore season where he threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Volunteers.n
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster expressed enthusiasm for Iamaleava’s addition, stating, “We’re just excited to have a playoff quarterback.” As Iamaleava prepares for the upcoming season, he remains focused on improving and contributing to his new team.
