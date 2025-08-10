Nico Paz’s Return to Real Madrid on Hold for Another Season

Como, Italy – Spanish midfielder Nico Paz will remain with the Serie A club Como for another season, despite speculation about a return to Real Madrid. The young player was impressively trained at Real Madrid’s La Fábrica and had caught the attention of the club’s management after a successful season at Como.

Last summer, Real Madrid transferred Paz to Como, where he evolved under the guidance of coach Cesc Fabregas. The transfer included an option for Madrid to buy him back for 8 million euros. Paz’s performance has exceeded expectations, making him one of the standout players in Italy’s top league.

However, plans for his return were abruptly altered. Sources indicate that Madrid is concerned about the overlap between Paz and another midfielder on the team, diminishing his chances to shine in a potential return. Additionally, the club is looking at new signings, further complicating Paz’s situation.

Real Madrid has received multiple offers for the Argentine international but believes it is best for his development to continue playing regularly in Serie A. The club is confident that another year at Como will solidify his skills and increase his value.

If Como were to sell Paz, Real Madrid would still have a right to reclaim him. However, both parties agreed that staying in Italy is in the best interest of the player. Next summer, Madrid plans to reconsider acquiring him, but the fee will increase to 9 million euros.

Real Madrid aims for Paz to strengthen his game over the next year, recognizing his potential to become a leading midfielder. The club understands that he needs time on the field to maintain his growth and contribute to the team’s success in the future.