Nico Williams Faces Decision on FC Barcelona Contract Offer

Barcelona, Spain — Nico Williams, the 22-year-old forward from Athletic Club Bilbao, must soon decide whether to accept a contract proposal from FC Barcelona. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Williams plans to hold a meeting with his immediate family and representatives to weigh his options.

Williams’ main priority remains joining Barcelona, but negotiations have stalled after his agent, Félix Tainta, made specific requests concerning his contract. He had asked for a clause that would allow him to be released from the contract if Barcelona could not register him to play in LaLiga. This proposal was rejected by Deco, Barcelona’s football director, who said it could create legal issues for the club.

The club believes it will resolve its financial constraints in line with LaLiga’s 1-1 fair play rule. Barcelona officials are confident that by conducting sales, loans, and contract renewals, they will create the necessary salary space to register both goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Williams.

Sources close to Barcelona say agreeing to Williams’ release clause could lead to significant economic repercussions for the club. If they commit to liberating him after spending €62 million while failing to register him, they could face legal actions against officials, jeopardizing the club’s assets.

Barcelona is looking for Williams to commit without a release clause, similar to Dani Olmo‘s signing last season, who joined the club on the understanding that he would be registered. The club emphasized the importance of Williams trusting their ability to register him.

As for the release fee of around €62 million, negotiations cannot proceed until Williams gives a definitive response. If he accepts, contracts must be finalized, signed, and the release payment activated. However, sources indicate that this will not happen this week.