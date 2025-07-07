Nico Williams Signs New Deal with Athletic Club, Rejects Barcelona Move

Bilbao, Spain — Nico Williams has signed a new contract with Athletic Club through 2035, turning down advances from Barcelona. Williams, 22, had previously been linked with the Catalan club, who were reportedly keen to activate his €58 million ($68.3 million) release clause this summer.

Athletic Club’s sporting director Deco claimed that Williams had expressed a strong desire to join Barcelona. However, in a surprising development, Athletic announced on Friday that Williams decided to extend his stay, with a new release clause reportedly over 50% higher than before.

Williams, who joined Athletic Club at the age of 11, has made 167 appearances since debuting in 2021, scoring 31 goals. He helped the team lift the Copa del Rey in 2024, marking a major trophy for the club after a 40-year drought.

After the announcement, Williams shared his feelings in a video on social media, stating, “When you have to make decisions, for me, what weighs most is the heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home. Aupa Athletic!”

Despite interest from Barcelona, Williams opted to continue his career with the team, where he plays alongside his brother, a fellow international. Williams has also capped 28 times for Spain, scoring six goals, including one in the Euro 2024 final.

With Williams’ decision, Barcelona will look for other attacking options to bolster their squad, as Deco previously indicated the need for a new winger to support Yamal this summer.