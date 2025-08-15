Nicola Peltz Revives Mother’s Wedding Dress for Vow Renewal with Brooklyn Beckham

Los Angeles, CA — Actress Nicola Peltz, 30, recently renewed her vows with husband Brooklyn Beckham, 26, on Saturday, Aug. 2, in an intimate ceremony that highlighted familial ties and romantic style. Peltz surprised fans by donning a vintage 1998 Dolce & Gabbana dress for their afterparty, a stark contrast to her bridal look from their original wedding in April 2022.

The sky blue gown featured a sheer skirt, ruched corset bodice, and delicate butterfly appliqués. Peltz showcased her revamped look through her Instagram on Monday, Aug. 11, delighting followers with a side-by-side photo of her mother, Claudia Peltz, in her original wedding dress from 1985 alongside her updated version.

Nicola honored her mother by preserving the floral appliqués while modernizing the silhouette with a corset and off-the-shoulder style. She completed her look with nude platform sandals. Claudia, meanwhile, dazzled in a strapless mid-length black dress with glittery accents.

The couple offered glimpses into their ceremony through vibrant photos shared online. Brooklyn described the experience as “beautiful” and a promotional event for people who may wish to marry again. He expressed that, to him, renewing vows with Nicola every day would be an ideal situation.

Brooklyn Beckham, who wore a laid-back black suit with a white shirt and sunglasses, shared that their ceremony was about celebrating their love and commitment. “We wanted a really beautiful experience—a really cute memory,” he stated.

The Peltz-Beckham wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, where Nicola wore an extravagant dress with a cathedral-length train and lace accents. Their public displays of affection resonate with fans, touching on elements that fans describe as love-filled.

Fans now await any news on whether Brooklyn intends to have his latest vow tattoos inked, following his previous tattoos that commemorate their original wedding vows. “I’ll just have to find space,” he joked about adding to his collection.