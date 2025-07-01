Nicolas Batum Returns to Clippers with New Two-Year Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA — Free agent forward Nicolas Batum is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Clippers with a two-year, $11.5 million contract, sources reported on Sunday. The deal includes a team option and a trade kicker.

Batum, who opted out of his $4.9 million player option earlier this week, expressed his intention to stay with the Clippers after the past season. His agent, Bouna Ndiaye of Comsport, facilitated the negotiations for this contract.

Entering his 18th NBA season at 36 years old, Batum has said there is a ‘very, very good chance’ this will be his last. He contributed significantly despite playing less than 18 minutes per game last season, appearing in 78 games with eight starts. His height of 6-foot-10 allows him to be a strong defender while also effectively spacing the court with his accurate 3-point shooting.

In the Clippers’ first-round playoff series loss, Batum showcased his skills by hitting nearly 40% of his 4.7 three-point attempts per game, adding 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals to his performance. Clips president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank previously indicated the team’s ‘1,000 percent’ desire for Batum to return.

Batum has spent most of the last five seasons with the Clippers, following tenures with the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers. He also holds two Olympic silver medals as a member of the French national team, demonstrating his international experience and competitive spirit.

As the Clippers navigate roster changes, they continue to maintain flexibility for future trades and salary cap maneuvers, keeping Batum as a crucial part of their strategy moving forward.