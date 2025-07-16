Entertainment
Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
NEW YORK, NY — Nicolas Cage has opened up about his brief romance with Sarah Jessica Parker, confirming the longstanding speculation that the two dated in the ’90s. During a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Parker revealed she did indeed date Cage while they worked together on the 1992 film "Honeymoon in Vegas."
Cage spoke about their relationship in a statement released Monday, explaining what led to its end. "I cared about Sarah, but I don’t think I passed the mom test," he said. He reflected on a dinner with Parker and her mother at the Russian Tea Room, suggesting it might have been his blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket or his sinusitis that caused him not to hear from her again.
Parker, now 60, married actor Matthew Broderick in 1997, and they have three children together. She previously dated Robert Downey Jr. for seven years. Cage, 61, has been married five times. His most recent marriage was to Riko Shibata in 2021, with whom he shares a daughter born in 2022.
Parker has not publicly addressed Cage’s comments but reminisced about her love for Broderick, recalling an early moment in their relationship. "I think I love him. Should I say it?" she remembered thinking before confessing her feelings, feeling there was nothing to lose.
As both actors look back on their past romances, fans are left curious about the dynamics that shaped their lives.
