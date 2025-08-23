Nicolas Cage in Talks for Lead Role in True Detective Season 5

LOS ANGELES, CA — Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is in negotiations to star in the upcoming fifth season of HBO‘s acclaimed series “True Detective,” according to multiple reports. The new season will be set in Jamaica Bay, New York, and Cage is expected to portray a detective named Henry Logan, who investigates a central mystery.

Details regarding the plot remain under wraps, but the show’s fourth season, which returned to critical acclaim, featured HBO’s first Emmy-winning lead actress, Jodie Foster. Foster and her co-star Kali Reis explored a chilling case in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska.

“Issa López, who served as showrunner for Season 4, is set to return for Season 5,” said Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film. “It’s a different milieu but just as powerful,” she added, hinting at continuity with the previous season. López mentioned that the references from Season 4 would still be present, with supernatural elements continuing to play a role.

Cage’s involvement in the series marks his second lead television role, following his upcoming live-action role in Amazon Prime Video’s series “Spider-Noir,” scheduled for release in 2026. The actor, celebrated for his roles in films such as “Leaving Las Vegas” and “National Treasure,” has recently experienced a career revival with projects like “Pig” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

The actor’s representatives have not commented on the casting as discussions are still ongoing, and it remains uncertain whether the deal will be finalized. Filming for Season 5 is slated to begin in 2026, with an anticipated premiere in 2027.