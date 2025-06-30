Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension

Las Vegas, NV — The Vegas Golden Knights have traded defenseman Nicolas Hague to the Nashville Predators, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Hague, a restricted free agent, signed a four-year contract extension worth $22 million with Nashville right after the trade.

The contract carries an annual average value of $5.5 million. In return, the Golden Knights will receive defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons.

Hague, 26, had a productive season with the Golden Knights, scoring five goals and totaling 12 points over 68 games. He also contributed during the playoffs, recording two assists in 11 games. His team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The 6-foot-6, left-shot defenseman was instrumental in the Golden Knights’ victory during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, where he tallied two goals and six points over 22 matches, averaging 18:34 of ice time. Drafted 34th overall by Vegas in 2017, Hague has accumulated 20 goals and 83 points across 364 career NHL games.

Jeremy Lauzon, 28, was relatively quiet last season with the Predators, playing 28 games and recording one assist. He has 14 goals and 45 points in 316 career games with the Predators, Seattle Kraken, and Boston Bruins. Colton Sissons, 31, had a stronger offensive showing last season, netting seven goals and tallying 21 points in 72 games.

The trade adds depth to the Predators while the Golden Knights adjust their roster as they navigate the offseason.