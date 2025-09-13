Sports
Nicolas Jackson Excited for Bayern Munich Debut
MUNICH, Germany — Bayern Munich striker Nicolas Jackson expressed his eagerness to start his new chapter with the team after securing a loan from Chelsea.
After a whirlwind transfer window, Jackson is ready for his first match since joining Bayern. “I’m really happy to be here and train with the team. I know a few players and can hardly wait for the games to start,” he said.
Jackson, who is primarily a number 9 but can also play as a second striker, is looking forward to competing in the Bundesliga. He stated, “I don’t know the difference yet (between the Bundesliga and Premier League) because I haven’t played here yet. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll know the difference.”
His transition to Bayern wasn’t without its challenges. Jackson reflected on significant emotional ups and downs as his transfer shifted amid final negotiations. “They were tough moments, but I was very confident I’d get to stay here because it’s where I wanted to be,” he explained.
One match Jackson is particularly eager to play is against Chelsea in the Champions League, scheduled for next Wednesday. “I’m very happy to see my friends and teammates from Chelsea. Hopefully we have a good game and we win,” he said.
