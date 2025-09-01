Nicolas Jackson’s Loan Move to Bayern Munich Set to Proceed

Berlin, Germany — Nicolas Jackson‘s loan transfer from Chelsea to Bayern Munich is back on track as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion. After a brief halt due to an injury to Chelsea forward Liam Delap, negotiations have resumed, bringing optimism for a deal.

Jackson had traveled to Munich for a medical, but Chelsea initially paused the deal after Delap suffered a right hamstring injury during a match against Fulham. The injury is expected to sideline Delap for six to eight weeks, prompting Chelsea to reconsider any potential outgoing transfers.

Despite the setback, Jackson remained in Munich as discussions were ongoing to structure a new deal that would include an obligation for Bayern to purchase the player after the loan period. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca hinted at the potential need for additional cover following Delap’s injury.

Last season, Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, scored 13 goals in 37 appearances, despite struggling with injury issues. He has been omitted from Chelsea’s squad in recent weeks, including being suspended for the opening match of the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea’s management is also looking into recalling Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland to bolster their forward options, but that decision will depend on the final outcome regarding Jackson.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl expressed doubt about completing a permanent transfer for Jackson, citing a lack of signed agreements. “We simply don’t have a signed contract,” Eberl said, calling for a swift resolution ahead of the transfer deadline.

Jackson’s agent voiced disappointment over the previous decision to halt the transfer, stating, “We’re not going back… The plane isn’t flying back. Munich.” However, after the recent developments, the expectation remains that a loan deal could be finalized.