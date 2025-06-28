Nicolas Jackson to Miss Benfica Match After Extended Suspension

LONDON, England — Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will miss the upcoming round-of-16 clash against Benfica after receiving an extended suspension from FIFA. The decision follows his red card for a serious foul play during last week’s match against Ayrton Lucas.

Jackson was sent off for a late stamp shortly after he replaced teammate Liam Delap. His exclusion contributed to Chelsea’s victory against ES Tunis on Tuesday, where Delap scored the second goal, securing the team’s spot in the knockout stages of the Club World Cup.

Initially facing a one-game ban, Jackson’s punishment escalated after FIFA’s disciplinary committee reviewed the incident. They concluded that his lunge was “serious foul play,” leading to the extended suspension.

Delap expressed concern about avoiding yellow cards to prevent a suspension for the next game. “I tried not to get a yellow card because I would be suspended for the next game,” Delap stated after the win over ES Tunis. “We’ve got to go there fighting to get to the next round. I came to this club to play on big stages like this.”

Delap, who joined Chelsea in June, embraces the physical nature of the sport. “I love those battles,” he remarked. “I always have since I was a kid. I really love the aggressive side of it and the competitive nature of the sport.”

In the 2024–25 campaign, Delap accumulated more yellow cards than Jackson, recording 12 compared to Jackson’s seven. However, Delap has avoided any red cards throughout his senior career, while Jackson has already received two red cards in his last four appearances, including one against Newcastle United towards the end of the previous season.

Jackson will also be sidelined for the match against Crystal Palace, as he completes his domestic ban from last term.