Nicolás Jarry Faces Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon’s Round of 16

Santiago, Chile – Nicolás Jarry, currently ranked 143rd, has reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. After defeating Brazilian João Fonseca, the Chilean now faces British player Cameron Norrie, ranked 61st, on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

This remarkable achievement follows Jarry’s earlier successes in the tournament, including wins against Holger Rune and Learner Tien. Jarry’s upcoming match against Norrie will take place as the second event on Court 1, expected to begin around 10:00 a.m. local time.

The two players previously met in a match at the Miami Open in 2018, where Jarry emerged victorious. However, Norrie later defeated him in a qualification round in Rome.

With this match, Jarry has the chance to become the fifth Chilean to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, following legends like Luis Ayala and Fernando González. Notably, Jarry is the only South American still competing in the tournament.

Currently, Jarry is projected to rise to 95th in the live ATP rankings, an improvement of 48 spots. If he wins against Norrie, he could climb to approximately 73rd place, securing entry into several ATP events, including the US Open, which begins in August.

From a financial standpoint, Jarry has already won over 300 million pesos (about 240,000 British pounds) in prize money. Advancing to the quarterfinals would earn him nearly 510 million pesos (400,000 pounds).

The match between Jarry and Norrie will be broadcast on ESPN and available for streaming on Disney+, with online coverage provided by Emol.