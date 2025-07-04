Nicolás Jarry Faces Joao Fonseca in Wimbledon Third Round

Santiago, Chile — Nicolás Jarry, the Chilean tennis player currently ranked 143rd in the ATP, is set to compete against Brazilian Joao Fonseca, who is ranked 54th, in the third round of Wimbledon on July 4, 2025. Jarry, looking to improve his ranking, needs to secure a victory to move closer to breaking into the top 100.

The match, which is scheduled to start no earlier than 10:00 AM local time, follows Jarry’s impressive performance in the earlier rounds of the tournament. He advanced to this stage by defeating Pavel Kotov, Jozef Kovalik, and Lukas Klein without losing a single set during the qualifying rounds. In the first round of Wimbledon, Jarry achieved a remarkable comeback victory against Danish eighth seed Holger Rune.

As Jarry steps onto the court at the All England Club for this pivotal matchup, he reflects on his goal of matching his best Grand Slam performance, which was reaching the octavos de final at Roland Garros. ‘I did not lower my arms at any moment, which gave me a great emotional advantage for the rest of the set,’ he stated after his previous win.

Fonseca, who recently eliminated American Jenson Brooksby, will be a tough competitor for Jarry. The stakes are high for the Chilean as he aims to add 200 ATP ranking points to his score.

Fans can watch the match live on ESPN and the Disney+ streaming service as Jarry looks to make a significant mark in this year’s Wimbledon.