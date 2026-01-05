Nicolás Maduro Hires Lawyer in New York Narco-Terrorism Case

NEW YORK, NY — Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has hired prominent criminal defense attorney Barry Pollack to represent him in a narco-terrorism case in the Southern District of New York. Pollack filed a notice of appearance Monday, just ahead of a scheduled hearing at noon.

Pollack, known for his long representation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has extensive experience in high-profile international cases. He previously negotiated a plea deal for Assange, culminating in his release in 2024.

The charges against Maduro, unsealed in January, include narco-terrorism, a cocaine-importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. The case also involves Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who is represented by Houston prosecutor Mark Donnelly.

Maduro’s legal troubles stem from allegations that he colluded with drug cartels and paramilitary groups to transport cocaine into the United States. Pollack’s involvement signals a significant defense strategy as Maduro faces serious accusations.

Fears surrounding the implications of this trial have led to protests in New York City, highlighting the political tensions related to the case. Demonstrators have rallied outside the courthouse, reflecting the polarized views regarding U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and the fallout from Maduro’s capture.

The U.S. government announced it would oversee a transition in Venezuela, with President Trump stating the country will be “run” by the U.S. until a safe transfer of power. In response, Maduro’s supporters have decried what they describe as a kidnapping.

The unfolding trial is already spotlighting the complexities of international law and raises questions about state sovereignty. Major world powers, including China and Russia, have condemned the U.S. actions while expressing solidarity with Venezuela. The outcome of this case could set a significant precedent for future political interventions globally.