Nicolas Pépé Wins LaLiga Player of the Month for August

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Nicolas Pépé has been named the LaLiga EA Sports Player of the Month for August. The 30-year-old forward from Villarreal CF earned the award after a stellar start to the season, contributing significantly to the team’s early success.

Pépé scored two goals and provided one assist in three matches, helping Villarreal achieve two wins and a draw. His performance has made him a key figure in the club’s attack. In the season opener against Real Oviedo, Pépé assisted in the team’s 2-0 victory. He then netted his first goal of the season in a commanding 5-0 win over Girona FC. Additionally, he scored once more in a crucial match against RC Celta, which ended in a draw.

This marks the first time Pépé has received the Player of the Month honor since joining Villarreal. In the final vote, he outperformed notable contenders, including Lamine Yamal from FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid.

Pépé’s award underscores his successful revival after less impactful stints with Arsenal and loan spells at Nice and Trabzonspor. He had previously shown promise with three goals and six assists in 28 appearances during the last season.

Villarreal CF has made a strong start to the season, and Pépé’s contributions have been pivotal. He expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing his desire to continue helping the team succeed.