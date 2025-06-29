Nicole Curtis Returns to ‘Rehab Addict’ Amid Personal Trials and Exciting Projects

DETROIT, Mich. — Nicole Curtis is back with a new season of ‘Rehab Addict,’ sharing her personal journey after a significant setback in her life. In an exclusive interview, she revealed that this difficult time prompted her to reconnect with her roots in home restoration on HGTV.

“I had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core,” said Curtis, who is keeping the specifics of the incident private. She emphasized the importance of her decision to overcome the challenge. “I thought, ‘Okay, we’re going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we’re going to pick it up and go.'”

In July 2022, Curtis made a spontaneous decision to travel from Detroit to Corfu, Greece. After landing in Paris, she realized she had forgotten her wallet, leaving her with just $72 in cash. “I thought, well, you know what? This is it. This is my test. I’m going to figure it out,” she recalled.

Fortunately, a friend helped her financially, allowing her to enjoy her layover in Paris. While there, she not only ran around the Eiffel Tower but also made a surprising purchase: a century-old home in Wyoming needing significant renovation. “This house needed me and I needed this house,” she said.

Despite the chaos of missing her connecting flight to Corfu, Curtis chose to head to Wyoming to begin work on her new project. “I was either going to get stuck in Paris for the next week or come back to the States and dive into my new project,” she explained.

This season, which premieres on June 24, features Curtis restoring both the Wyoming home and a property in Detroit that had been taken over by squatters. She calls the new episodes “an evolved version” of ‘Rehab Addict.’

“I’m still me, I’m still Nicole Curtis from Detroit, and I want you to save that building and we’re going to do it,” she said. She also hinted that familiar faces from past seasons will return. “I think everyone will be so excited, because you see a lot of familiar faces,” Curtis stated.

However, fans will notice a significant change: Curtis’s family will not be featured in this season. She stated, “I learned my lesson. I think there’s one gift we can give our children, and I give them privacy.”

Notably, her ex-boyfriend Ryan Sawtelle, a carpenter, appears in the new season to assist with the renovations. “We never really stayed out of contact. Your lives are so enmeshed,” Curtis explained, emphasizing that their reunion is strictly professional.

Finally, Curtis expressed her excitement for the season’s activities, which even included riding in a monster truck, showcasing her adventurous side while balancing family and work. The new season of ‘Rehab Addict’ promises to deliver a fresh take on home restoration, inviting viewers to witness Curtis’s journey every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.