Nicole Curtis Reveals Bold Moves Ahead of Rehab Addict’s New Season

Detroit, MI — Nicole Curtis, the star of HGTV‘s Rehab Addict, is prepared to return for a new season on June 24, 2025, after overcoming personal challenges that reshaped her priorities. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Curtis detailed how a significant life event propelled her back to the TV show she originally starred in.

“I had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core,” Curtis, 48, shared, while remaining private about the exact nature of her struggles. She explained, “I prayed on it and had to make a decision: either let it affect me long-term or rise above it.” This pivotal moment inspired her to embark on two exciting projects.

In July 2022, on a whim, Curtis decided to visit the Greek island of Corfu. However, during her flight to Paris, she realized she had forgotten her wallet. “I thought, well, this is my test. I’m going to figure it out,” she recounted.

Through the help of a friend who sent money via Western Union, Curtis managed to enjoy her layover. She took time to run around the Eiffel Tower and bike in the city, not stopping there. “I went out that night and bought a house online because I wanted to check off everything on my bucket list,” she said, referring to a distressed 1890s home in Wyoming.

Her chaotic excursion took a turn when she missed a connecting flight to Corfu the next morning. Faced with two choices — stay in Paris or return to the U.S. — Curtis opted to fly back home and begin her new project in Wyoming, transforming the home she had just purchased.

In the upcoming season, Curtis will work on restoring the Wyoming property along with a troubled Detroit house that had been overtaken by squatters. She believes the new episodes represent an evolution of the show. “I’m no longer that poor mommy in Minneapolis. But I still want you to save that building, and we’re going to do it,” she explained.

Fans can look forward to familiar faces from her crew returning, while she notes that this season carries the spirit of the earlier seasons. “I think everyone will be so excited, because you see a lot of familiar faces,” she added.

One notable absence this season is the presence of her family. Curtis has two sons, Ethan and Harper, and has opted to give them privacy. “I learned my lesson,” she said. “I want to protect them from scrutiny.”

Interestingly, one familiar figure from her past is returning; a carpenter who once worked closely with Curtis will appear in the series. While they were once partners, Curtis clarified, “There was definitely no reconciliation. Our separate paths were the best decision we could make.”

Curtis also remains private regarding her romantic life. “I keep my private life private,” she stated, noting past traumas had taught her the importance of discretion.

In a fun twist, Curtis shared how filming allowed her to experience a monster truck rally in Wyoming — a long-time dream of hers. “I’ve always loved monster trucks,” she laughed. “It might seem silly, but it was amazing.”

Viewers can look forward to witnessing Curtis’s high-stakes home renovations when Rehab Addict premieres on HGTV June 24 at 9 p.m.