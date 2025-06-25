Nicole Curtis Teams Up with Ex for Rehab Addict Season Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nicole Curtis, the beloved star of HGTV‘s Rehab Addict, is making her return with a new season featuring surprising collaborator and former partner Ryan Sawtelle. The season premiere is set to air on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, showcasing Curtis’s renovation efforts on a rundown Wyoming property dating back to the 1890s.

In the premiere, Sawtelle will contribute as a carpenter for the extensive restoration after the property fell victim to a poorly executed flip. Curtis revealed her motivation for enlisting Sawtelle, stating, “We were together a long time, and I was very close to his family. So we never really stayed out of contact.”

Curtis purchased the house during a chaotic trip to Paris in July 2022, which followed a significant personal setback. “I’m going to knock off all my wish lists tonight,” she said she thought before making the impulsive purchase. Upon arriving in Wyoming, she reached out to Sawtelle for help with the project.

Despite the friendly working relationship, Curtis clarified there are no romantic intentions between them, emphasizing, “Us going separate paths was a hundred percent the best idea that we ever had.”

The couple, who started dating in 2018, share meaningful connections, especially given their pasts. Curtis initially reached out to Sawtelle after following his niece’s battle with an aggressive brain tumor known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Although Curtis is returning to television after a three-year hiatus, she has decided to keep her two sons, Ethan and Harper, out of the spotlight. “I learned my lesson,” she stated, emphasizing the need for privacy for her children. Curtis has two sons, Ethan, born in 1997, and Harper, born in 2015.

As viewers prepare for the new season, Curtis hinted it will carry the essence of earlier installments while showcasing her growth. “Everyone will be so excited because you see a lot of familiar faces,” she noted, referring to her loyal crew.

Fans can tune in to the season premiere of Rehab Addict on June 24 on HGTV.