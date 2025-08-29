Nicole Eggert Updates Fans After Mastectomy Amid Cancer Battle

Los Angeles, CA — Actress Nicole Eggert shared an update on her breast cancer battle on Instagram, revealing that she underwent a mastectomy with reconstruction last Thursday.

In her post on Wednesday, Eggert, 53, wrote, “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?” She included hashtags such as #breastcancer, #breastcancerawareness, and #feelyourselfup alongside a selfie.

Eggert has been candid about her journey since announcing her diagnosis of stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in January 2024. She initially detected a lump in her left breast during a self-examination. “I can definitely feel it. It’s there. It needs to be taken out,” she stated at the time.

In a video posted earlier, Eggert reflected on recovery and shared a quote from Martha Washington, emphasizing the importance of mindset during her journey. She noted that while waiting for her surgery, the uncertainty was challenging. “The gray area is the hardest because you don’t know what’s happening,” she said.

Since her surgery, Eggert has received numerous messages of support from her former Baywatch co-stars, with Erika Eleniak commenting, “Damn, Nicole. You are fierce.” Gena Lee Nolin and Brande Roderick also praised her strength, calling her a “Warrior Woman” and “tough ass action hero.”

Fans have rallied around Eggert, expressing their admiration for her bravery and wishing her a smooth recovery. One supporter wrote, “So happy you have this part behind you, now the healing begins!”

Eggert’s journey has been an emotional rollercoaster, but she remains hopeful. Following a year of chemotherapy, she indicated that she has had a “full complete response” to treatment and is eager to continue her recovery.