Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Begin Filming ‘Practical Magic 2’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have reunited on the set of their highly anticipated sequel, ‘Practical Magic 2.’ The reunion was captured in a heartwarming video shared by Kidman on Instagram, showcasing the two actresses embracing in a makeshift cemetery.

Kidman, 58, donned her character’s signature red hair and a maroon lace maxi dress, while Bullock, 60, wore a stylish brown-and-white patterned dress as she reprised her role as Sally Owens. The actress captioned the post, ‘The witches are back. Owens sisters’ first day on set!’

The sequel’s production has been in development for over a year, with Warner Bros. officially announcing its progress in June 2024. The story continues the journey of the Owens sisters, descendants of witches, and aims to follow a later installment in author Alice Hoffman‘s book series.

The 1998 original film depicted the sisters fighting a family curse that prevents them from finding true love. Griffin Dunne, who directed the first film, hinted at the potential for a modern twist in the narrative. ‘I would like to bring the perspective of a filmmaker 25 years later in the world that we live in now,’ he said.

In addition to Kidman and Bullock, several original cast members are returning, including Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances. Newcomers to the cast include Joey King, Lee Pace, and Maisie Williams, creating a diverse ensemble.

Despite the excitement, one original cast member, Evan Rachel Wood, will not reprise her role as Kylie Owens. Wood shared on social media that she was not offered a chance to return and expressed her disappointment, stating, ‘It was not in my control or my choice.’

Scheduled for release on September 18, 2026, ‘Practical Magic 2’ promises to honor the themes of sisterhood and family that resonated with audiences in the original film. Kidman and Bullock expressed their enthusiasm for revisiting their beloved characters.