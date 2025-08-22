Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance

Los Angeles, CA – Actress Nicole Kidman was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on August 20, showcasing her natural curly hair as she arrived with her longtime boyfriend, Jamie Linden.

The 46-year-old star of “Mean Girls” embraced a casual look, wearing dark wash jeans and a black top under an unbuttoned blue shirt. She completed her outfit with a gray ball cap, while she wheeled her luggage through the terminal.

Jamie Linden, 44, dressed similarly in blue jeans and a checkered shirt, carrying his own luggage closely behind Kidman. The couple, known for being private about their family life, has not publicly revealed the names of their son, born in 2018, and daughter, born in 2020.

In a recent interview with E! News, Kidman reflected on motherhood and her role as stay-at-home parent Barbara Simon in the film “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” She stated, “It’s great to play a mom as a mom. I’ve played moms before in the past for probably the last decade. But it’s a different experience when you have done it in your real life, too.”

The actress also discussed her past decision to take a break from acting in the mid-2000s to focus on her home life. She turned down roles in well-known films such as “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Iron Man” during that time.

“I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot,” she recalled. “But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”

Despite some anxious moments, Kidman felt her time away from Hollywood helped her trust her instincts. “I guess I always had a sense that it would be OK,” she added.