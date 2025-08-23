Nicole Kidman Spotted at LAX with Boyfriend Jamie Linden

Los Angeles, California — Actress Nicole Kidman was seen at LAX Airport with her longtime boyfriend Jamie Linden on August 20. The couple made a rare appearance together as they navigated through the airport with their luggage.

Kidman, 46, embraced a laidback style, donning dark wash jeans and a casual black top, layered under an unbuttoned blue shirt. She accessorized her flowing, naturally curly hair with a gray baseball cap. Following closely behind her was Linden, 44, who wore a matching checkered shirt and blue jeans while carrying his own set of bags.

The notoriously private couple has two children together, a son born in 2018 and a daughter born in 2020. They have not publicly disclosed their children’s names. In past interviews, Kidman expressed her joy in balancing motherhood with her career. She reflected on her role as a stay-at-home parent for her character Barbara Simon in the film ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’

“It’s great to play a mom as a mom,” she told E! News in 2023. “I’ve played moms before in the past for probably the last decade. But it’s a different experience when you have done it in your real life, too.”

Kidman took a two-year break from acting in the mid-2000s to focus on family life, turning down roles in popular films like ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ and ‘Iron Man.’ “I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity,” she said. “But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”

Reflecting on the decision to step back from Hollywood, Kidman noted that the time helped her build trust in her instincts. “I guess I always had a sense that it would be OK,” she said. “Either it’s going to work out or it’s not.”