Entertainment
Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
ABC – Viewers watching the July 3 episode of General Hospital witnessed a familiar face stepping back into the role of Maxie Jones. Actress Nicole Paggi has been temporarily recast to fill in for Kirsten Storms, who has portrayed the character for 20 years.
Paggi previously filled in for Storms in December 2023 due to a scheduling conflict. This time, she is stepping in again as Storms is unavailable to film some episodes. A show spokesperson confirmed that Paggi’s role is temporary.
Kirsten Storms celebrated her two-decade milestone on General Hospital on May 23. She has faced recasts before, with Jen Lilley and Molly Burnett filling in during her previous absences in 2011, 2016, and 2018. Interestingly, Storms herself is a recast, as Robyn Richards originally played Maxie before Storms took over.
Reflecting on her time as Maxie, Storms explained how she approached the character when she started in 2005. “I thought fans would be a little bit upset about it initially, but if I do my best, I can win that group over,” she said. She noted that the internet can be a harsh critic, but she has developed thicker skin over the years.
As the soap opera films multiple episodes a day, Paggi is set to appear as Maxie again on July 30 and August 13. Storms is expected to return to the screen during the week of August 18.
Recent Posts
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
- Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
- Senate Passes Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amidst Heated Debate
- Adria Arjona Shines as Bix in ‘Andor’ Season 2
- Samsonova Favored Against Bouzas Maneiro in Wimbledon Fourth Round
- Marathon Digital Reports Shifts in Institutional Allocations Amid Market Volatility
- Mebane Residents Warned of Possible Dam Failure Amid Heavy Rains
- Buffalo Sabres File for Arbitration with Defenseman Bowen Byram
- Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic, Sinner Advance in Round of 16 Action
- Pope Leo XIV Resumes Papal Tradition in Castel Gandolfo This Summer