Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH

ABC – Viewers watching the July 3 episode of General Hospital witnessed a familiar face stepping back into the role of Maxie Jones. Actress Nicole Paggi has been temporarily recast to fill in for Kirsten Storms, who has portrayed the character for 20 years.

Paggi previously filled in for Storms in December 2023 due to a scheduling conflict. This time, she is stepping in again as Storms is unavailable to film some episodes. A show spokesperson confirmed that Paggi’s role is temporary.

Kirsten Storms celebrated her two-decade milestone on General Hospital on May 23. She has faced recasts before, with Jen Lilley and Molly Burnett filling in during her previous absences in 2011, 2016, and 2018. Interestingly, Storms herself is a recast, as Robyn Richards originally played Maxie before Storms took over.

Reflecting on her time as Maxie, Storms explained how she approached the character when she started in 2005. “I thought fans would be a little bit upset about it initially, but if I do my best, I can win that group over,” she said. She noted that the internet can be a harsh critic, but she has developed thicker skin over the years.

As the soap opera films multiple episodes a day, Paggi is set to appear as Maxie again on July 30 and August 13. Storms is expected to return to the screen during the week of August 18.