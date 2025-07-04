Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones

LOS ANGELES, California — On the July 3 episode of General Hospital, viewers saw actress Nicole Paggi take over the role of Maxie Jones, a character played by Kirsten Storms for the last 20 years. Paggi’s involvement comes as Storms encounters a scheduling conflict, prompting the show to confirm that this recast is temporary.

Paggi previously filled in for Storms in December 2023 under similar circumstances. The actress is familiar with the Port Charles storyline, having made guest appearances in other series like 9-1-1 and The Rookie: Feds.

Storms has celebrated two decades with General Hospital, marking the occasion on May 23. Over the years, she has seen several temporary replacements due to her previous health issues. Notably, Jen Lilley and Molly Burnett stepped in for her in past years when she required leave for her health.

Reflecting on her early days as Maxie, Storms shared her thoughts on adapting the character in a recent interview. “I knew I was going to just do it very differently than the actress before,” she said. “I thought fans would be a little bit upset about it initially, but if I do my best, I can win that group over.”

As production for the soap includes multiple episodes filmed daily, Paggi is scheduled to reprise her role as Maxie on July 30 and August 13, while Storms is expected back during the week of August 18. Fans can continue to tune in to see developments with both actresses on the show.