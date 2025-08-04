Sports
Niger and Guinea Clash in Historic CHAN Opener
Kampala, Uganda – Coach Harouna Doula is focused on starting strong as Niger prepares to face Guinea in their opening match of Group C at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 on Monday. The stakes are high for both teams, who have a history of closely contested matches.
“We’re going to approach this match with great seriousness because it’s crucial to start well and secure a win,” said Doula. He added, “We want to go far in this competition and make history.” Guinea’s coach, Kanfory “Lappé” Bangoura, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We came determined for this competition, aiming to start well. We’ll do everything to win this match and go far.”
Niger and Guinea are even in their recent encounters, with one win each and a draw since 2012. Their last official match in CHAN ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in Rwanda in 2016, where Niger took the lead twice only to see Guinea equalize. Despite the different venue, the stakes remain familiar.
Niger recently finished fourth in the 2022 edition, while Guinea, semi-finalists in 2020, seek to demonstrate their growing prowess. The match on Monday is expected to center around a midfield tussle, pitting Guinea’s control against Niger’s counter-attacking strategy. Guinea will rely on Morlaye Sylla and Yakhouba Gnagna Barry’s playmaking, while Niger looks to tactical discipline, featuring players like Moussa Issa Djibrilla and veteran Amadou Wonkoye.
<p“Our team is young, experienced, and motivated to write its own history,” said Niger captain Mohamed Abdourahmane. “We had a quality training camp in Niamey and Douala, identified our strengths and worked on our weaknesses.” This will be Niger’s fifth appearance in CHAN finals, having qualified for back-to-back editions for the first time. They need to reverse a two-match losing streak at CHAN to avoid an unwanted record.
Guinea arrives with a more consistent streak, unbeaten in open play over their last seven CHAN matches since 2018. “The training sessions have gone very well, we’re ready and we’re here to make history,” said Guinea defender Ousmane Dramé.
Both teams boast defensive organization, with moments of brilliance or errors likely to influence the outcome. Niger’s strength in set pieces and Guinea’s flair, showcased during their qualification campaign, highlight the contrast in styles. Historically, Guinea has the edge in opening matches, but Niger seeks to start their campaign on a high note.
<p“As always, individuals will shine,” Doula mentioned. Group C includes Uganda, Algeria, and South Africa, adding to the competition. The match at Mandela National Stadium marks a critical step towards quarter-final qualification for both teams. “We feel the support of Niger’s people and are proud to represent our colours,” Abdourahmane said.
