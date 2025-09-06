Nigeria Faces Must-Win Clash Against Rwanda in World Cup Qualifying Match

UYO, Nigeria — The Super Eagles of Nigeria are facing a daunting task as they prepare for a critical World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda on Saturday. Currently sixth points behind Group C leaders South Africa, Nigeria must secure victories in their remaining matches to keep their hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.

This high-stakes match kicks off at 5 p.m. WAT at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Nigeria, a three-time African champion, is hoping to avoid missing the World Cup for the second time in three editions.

The Super Eagles sit fourth in the group standings with just seven points, following one win, four draws, and a recent loss to Benin. Their lack of convincing performances has increased pressure on the team, prompting captain William Troost-Ekong to emphasize the need to focus on defeating Rwanda first before thinking about their next opponent, South Africa.

“You take one step at a time,” Troost-Ekong said. “We have Rwanda to play on Saturday, and there are three points there.” Rwanda, meanwhile, aims for its first-ever World Cup appearance and is currently level on points with Nigeria. Their previous matchup resulted in a 2-1 victory for Rwanda in March.

Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle faces scrutiny following a string of poor results and a disappointing performance in the recent CHAN tournament. He acknowledged the importance of the upcoming match and the need for players to adopt a winning mentality. “We must respect ourselves,” opposing coach Adel Amrouche stated. “We don’t teach our people to be weak.”

Player Alex Iwobi also called for unity, urging fans to rally behind the team during this challenging phase. “We believe, so if the fans can believe as well, we can get the result needed to achieve our goal,” Iwobi said.

The significance of the match cannot be understated, as Nigeria must win to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. A draw would leave them in a precarious position, while a loss could effectively end their campaign, pushing them further behind in the chase for Group C’s sole automatic World Cup ticket.

As the clock ticks down to kickoff, the atmosphere in Uyo is tense yet hopeful. “We just need to focus on our game and the game plan,” Troost-Ekong added. “This is our opportunity, and we can’t miss it.”