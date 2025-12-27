Sports
Nigeria Faces Tunisia in Crucial AFCON Showdown
FES, Morocco — Nigeria is set to clash with Tunisia in a pivotal match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on December 27, 2025. The Super Eagles aim to bounce back from their shaky opener and secure a vital victory in this group-stage encounter.
Nigeria comes into the match after narrowly defeating Tanzania 2-1 in their first game. Defender Semi Ajayi and midfielder Ademola Lookman found the net, but Nigeria struggled to convert numerous scoring opportunities. Star striker Victor Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray, was unable to make a significant impact in that match.
In contrast, Tunisia leads Group C after a solid 3-1 victory over Uganda. Winger Elias Achouri scored twice and midfielder Ellyes Skhiri also added a goal as Tunisia begins the tournament with confidence. They are looking to build on their recent performance and solidify their top position in the group.
Supporters are eager to see if Nigeria can enhance their attacking prowess against a formidable Tunisian defense, which has been effective in recent competitions. The match will begin at 3 p.m. ET at the Fez Stadium.
Fans have taken to social media to express their predictions, with many believing that Nigeria can overcome their World Cup disappointments. Irene T., an enthusiastic supporter, predicts a close 2-1 victory for Nigeria.
Head coach Eric Chelle might opt for a different lineup after the opening game, possibly benching Zaidu Sanusi in favor of Bruno Onyemaechi. Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Hazem Mastouri will be available after recovering from injury.
With both teams vying for a spot in the knockout rounds, the stakes will be high. This encounter is critical for Nigeria, aiming to reclaim their status as a continental powerhouse.
The two teams will also be aware of their historical rivalry, having met 21 times previously with Tunisia leading the series with seven wins to Nigeria’s six. Today’s match could prove crucial in shaping the rest of their tournament.
