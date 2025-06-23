Nigeria’s Hajj Commission Inspects Medical Clinics in Makkah

Makkah, Saudi Arabia — A high-level delegation from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) inspected its medical clinics and outposts in Makkah on June 22, 2025. The purpose of the visit was to assess healthcare services for Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 hajj.

The delegation, led by Professor Abubakar Yagawal, the Commissioner for Policy, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services, visited several facilities including the Shari’ Sittin Clinic and the Misfalah Clinic. Professor Yagawal was accompanied by Dr. Saidu Ahmad Dumbulwa, the NAHCON commissioner representing the Federal Ministry of Health, and other senior officials.

During the inspection, clinic heads guided the delegation through treatment wards and pharmacy units, demonstrating the facilities’ operations. Dr. Fakhrdeen Muhammad at Shari’ Sittin Clinic presented treatment wards, while Dr. Bunu Bukar highlighted male and female wards at Misfalah Clinic. Dr. Ahmad Usman showcased the operations at the Kano State Medical Outpost.

Clinic reports indicated a range of medical conditions being treated, including flu, chest infections, hypertension, and diabetes-related complications. Notably, a cardiac arrest case was successfully managed. However, a few mortality cases were also recorded. Pilgrims expressed gratitude for the free and compassionate healthcare received.

After the inspection, Professor Yagawal expressed satisfaction with the medical facilities and praised the dedication of the healthcare teams. He assured that the issues raised during the inspection, such as staff deployment and drug access for psychiatric care, would be communicated to NAHCON leadership. This visit reaffirmed NAHCON’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare for Nigerian pilgrims during this year’s hajj.