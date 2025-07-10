Nigeria Meets Botswana Again in WAFCON Showdown in Casablanca

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Nigeria will square off against Botswana in their second Group B match at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Thursday. The match is set to take place at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium and follows their previous encounter during the 2022 tournament, where Nigeria triumphed with a 2-0 victory.

In July 2022, Nigeria secured their win thanks to goals from Ifeoma Onumonu and Christy Ucheibe. Nigeria entered that match after losing to South Africa, whereas Botswana had enjoyed a promising start with a 4-2 win over Burundi. Ultimately, Nigeria finished second in the group while Botswana moved on as one of the best third-placed teams despite losing their last two matches.

Nigeria is on a mission to capture their 10th WAFCON title, having kicked off their campaign with a decisive 3-0 victory over Tunisia. Head coach Justine Madugu emphasized the team’s determination, stating, “We believe that victory over Botswana is a huge possibility.”

In preparation for their upcoming clash, Madugu highlighted the need for focus and respect for all opponents, saying, “We are taking it one match at a time without taking any team for granted.”

Conversely, Botswana’s coach, Alex Malete, expressed optimism despite their opening loss to Algeria. “We have to be calm and not desperate when we face Nigeria. We have a very positive group,” he shared. Malete believes that the spirit within the camp is crucial for their chances of advancing.

The match will not only be pivotal for Nigeria’s ambitions but also significant for Botswana as they seek to bounce back from their previous defeat. Both teams are motivated and ready to take the field, making for a highly anticipated encounter.